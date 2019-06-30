State launches new program to protect victims of violence

The state of Tennessee is introducing The Safe At Home Address Confidentiality Program, the Department of State’s newest program aimed at supporting victims of domestic violence, sexual offenses, stalking, and human trafficking in their efforts to escape their abusers.
Through the program, participants will be able to ensure that their residential address, which will be made confidential, will not be subject to public records request disclosure by state and local government agencies and officials.
Under Tennessee law, all state or local government records are considered public and available for public review. These records include identifying documents such as voter registration and driver’s license information, making it easy for abusers to find you. Through the Safe at Home program, your address is concealed and secure. Victims of domestic abuse, stalking, human trafficking, victims of sexual offenses, and victims of crimes are all encouraged to apply for Safe at Home. More information can be found by clicking here. You can also call 615-253-3043 for more information.