State budget waves state fee for license plates; county fees still due

The Tennessee legislature fiscal budget for July 1, 2022 through June 30, 2023 waves the state portion for license plate renewals.
The state fee is $23.75 when renewing tags for a Class B vehicle and $16.75 to renew class A (motorcycles).
Coffee County Clerk Teresa McFadden told Thunder Radio News that she has yet to be notified of the change.
Even though the state fee will be waved, you will still need to renew tags and pay the county portion of the renewal. In Coffee County, the clerk fee is $3.50. Other counties with wheel taxes will still collect those fees.