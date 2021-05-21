STATE BOUND! Lady Raiders drop Soddy Daisy 2-1 in sectional thriller

Olivia Evans (no. 6) jumps into the arms of awaiting Keri Munn after hitting an inside the park home run in the top of the 7th inning Friday, May 21, 2021. — Thunder Radio photo by Holly Peterson

Not all heroes wear capes.

Some of them wear no. 6 on the back of their softball jersey.

With two outs, no runners on and the game tied at 1-1 in the top of the seventh inning of Friday night’s state sectional game in Soddy-Daisy, Olivia Evans ripped the ball down the leftfield line. The speedy junior motored all the way around the bases, beat the throw from the relay and her inside the park home run gave Coffee County Central’s Lady Raiders a 2-1 win over Soddy Daisy and punched their ticket to the TSSAA Spring Fling in Murfreesboro next week.

Prior to that at bat, Evans was 0-for-2 with two strikeouts.

“I knew Oliva was better than that, I knew that she had something in her,” said CHS head coach Brandon McWhorter. “As soon as I saw the left fielder dive … I knew if she would turn it on we could get her around the bases.”

The win gives Coffee County 30 for the year and is the most important. The Lady Raiders are now one of 8 teams left in the state of Tennessee. They move to the TSSAA Spring Fling next week in Murfreesboro. Thunder Radio will post tournament brackets and other information when it becomes available.

Friday night in Soddy Daisy, Coffee County took a 1-0 lead in the first inning when Keri Munn dropped a well-placed single in right field to send Kiya Ferrell home. That score held until the 5th, when Soddy Daisy’s Jayde Baron lifted a high pitch over the left field fence to tie the game at 1-1.

That set the stage for Evans to put Coffee County in front 2-1 in the top of the 7th with two outs.

Hear the audio of Olivia Evans’ inside the park home run. — Audio by Thunder Radio. All rights reserved.

Soddy Daisy got its leadoff runner on in the bottom of the seventh, but senior pitcher Keri Munn closed out a strong performance with a strikeout, pop out and another strikeout.

Munn earned the win in the circle – allowing 5 hits and striking out 12. Her and Evans were named Mid Tenn Turf co-Players of the Game by Thunder Radio.

Keri Munn got a strikeout with the tying run on base and the winning run at the plate to end the game. Hear the audio from Thunder Radio. — All rights reserved.

  • The 2021 Lady Raiders are headed to the State Tournament.
