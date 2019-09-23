Sportsmen & Businessmen’s Charitable Organization Receives $5,000 Grant from QuantiTech Employees

QuantiTech’s charitable arm, QuantiTech In Action, is to assist non-profit organizations with their endeavors in the communities in which QuantiTech has a presence. QuantiTech in Action is funded by employees of QuantiTech and administered by the employees of QuantiTech through a volunteer Board of Directors. SBCO is the proud recipient of a $5,000 grant from the employees of QuantiTech located in Tullahoma, Tennessee.
“We are honored to be this year’s non-profit recipient and are grateful to the generous hearts of QuantiTech’s employees,” said Carter Sain, SBCO President.
The Sportsmen & Businessmen Charitable Organization (SBCO) has been serving the Coffee County community for 36 years through various philanthropic efforts. Those efforts include financial assistance to those in need with health, medical, dental, vision, food, education, transportation, shelter, and other expenses. For more information regarding SBCO or how to support, contact Taylor at (931) 728-5048 or sbco1986@gmail.com.