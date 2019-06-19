Local veterans you are invited to a celebration of America at the Fountains at Gateway; 1500 Medical Center Parkway; Murfreesboro on June 28th from 6 to 9 pm.
They will also be honoring our veterans in a special way: If you have served or are currently serving in any branch of our military, they hope that you especially will make plans to attend! Oh, and if you’re able, they would love for you to wear your uniform!
Schedule of Events:
6:00 PM – 7:15 PM -Thank a Veteran Meet and Greet
6:00 PM – 8:00 PM -Touch a Truck – Come explore a variety of emergency response vehicles and more!
6:00 PM – 8:00 PM -Food Trucks
6:00 PM – 8:00 PM -The Tennessee Philharmonic Orchestra’s Musical Petting Zoo – Try out an instrument!
6:00 PM – 8:00 PM -Patriotic Make and Take with Board & Brush
7:30 PM – 8:00 PM -Franklin Road Baptist Church choir and kid’s choir
7:50 PM – 8:00 PM -Presentation of Colors
8:00 PM – 8:05 PM -National Anthem performed by Maria Komisky
8:05 PM – 8:10 PM -Veteran Recognition
8:15 PM – 9:00 PM -Performance by the Tennessee Philharmonic Orchestra
Also, the Coffee County veteran groups would like to invite you to their monthly Veterans of Foreign Wars breakfast on Saturday, June 29th from 7 to 10 a.m. at the veterans building on Shelton Road in Manchester. All proceeds go to veteran programs or community service projects.
Special Programs for Veterans
Local veterans you are invited to a celebration of America at the Fountains at Gateway; 1500 Medical Center Parkway; Murfreesboro on June 28th from 6 to 9 pm.