SNOW PATROL: TUESDAY, JAN 4, 2022

SNOW PATROL FOR TUESDAY, JANUARY 4, 2022

presented by the bread and milk experts at Spring Street Market – 801 S Spring Street in Manchester

* Bedford County Schools – CLOSED

*Cannon County – CLOSED

*Coffee County School System – CLOSED

* Grundy County Schools – CLOSED

*Manchester City Schools – CLOSED

*Temple Baptist Christian – CLOSED

*Warren County Schools – CLOSED

*Webb – CLOSED

*** this post will be updated if/when other school districts decide to close or make schedule changes. If you do not see your school district, assume it is on normal schedule.***