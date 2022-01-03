SNOW PATROL: TUESDAY, JAN 4, 2022

SNOW PATROL FOR TUESDAY, JANUARY 4, 2022
* Bedford County Schools – CLOSED
*Cannon County – CLOSED
*Coffee County School System – CLOSED
* Grundy County Schools – CLOSED
*Manchester City Schools – CLOSED
*Temple Baptist Christian – CLOSED
*Warren County Schools – CLOSED
*Webb – CLOSED
*** this post will be updated if/when other school districts decide to close or make schedule changes. If you do not see your school district, assume it is on normal schedule.***