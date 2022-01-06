SNOW PATROL: FRIDAY, JAN 7. 2022

presented by the bread and milk experts at Spring Street Market – 801 S Spring Street in Manchester

*Bedford County Schools – CLOSED

*Cannon County Schools – CLOSED

*Coffee County Schools – CLOSED

*Franklin County Schools – CLOSED

*Manchester City Schools – CLOSED. No extended care

*Temple Baptist Christian School – CLOSED

*Tullahoma City Schools – CLOSED

*Coffee County Government offices – CLOSED

*** this post will be updated if/when other school districts decide to close or make schedule changes. If you do not see your school district, assume it is on normal schedule.***