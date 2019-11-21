Smith family visits First Lady at White House to discuss bullying

Music superstar Billy Ray Cyrus, along with the father and brother of Channing Smith, sat down for a meeting with First Lady Melania Trump at the White House this week to discuss Cyber Bullying.
It was announced yesterday by Coffee County District Attorney Craig Northcott that there will be no charges filed in the death of Central High School student Channing Smith, who took his own life in September after other students allegedly posted screenshots outing Smith’s gay sexual orientation on social media.
The First Lady tweeted about the meeting with David Smith, Channing’s father, and Joshua Smith, Channing’s brother, calling the death of Channing “tragic” and citing cyberbullying.