Small Fire on Monday at Oak Restaurant
Manchester Fire-Rescue responded to an incident at the Oak Restaurant on Interstate Drive Monday afternoon. There was a small fire outside the building in a wooden column that supports the handicap porch at the entrance to the restaurant.
Fire crews were able to find the fire, extinguish it and checked for fire extension to make sure there was no more fire in the building. Crews ventilated the facility and ensured everything was clear.
The Oak Restaurant is closed on Mondays.