Slow travel on I-24 due to maintenance work

Those traveling to and from Rutherford County on Interstate 24 the past couple of days have probably noticed some random lane closures and slower travel. This is scheduled to continue through Wednesday evening, March 2.
Tennessee Department of Transportation has announced that I-24 in both directions between mile markers 89 and 96 (Buchanan Rd. and Beech Grove exit) will continue to have temporary lane closures between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. through March 2 for “maintenance work.”
Anyone making that trip is encouraged to allow for extra time or take US Highway 41 as an alternate route.