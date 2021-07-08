Sir Pizza now open seven days a week

Sir Pizza in Manchester is now open seven days a week!
Manchester’s newest restaurant held a ceremonial ribbon cutting with the Manchester Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, July 7.
Located at 175 Relco Dr., you can dine in or call in a carryout order from 11am to 9 pm Sunday through Thursday and 11 am until 10 pm on Fridays and Saturdays.
Sir Pizza offers two for one draft beers all day every day. Call in your carryout order at 931-954-5395. Find more details on their Facebook page at Manchester Sir Pizza. https://www.facebook.com/ManchesterSirPizza