Silver alert issued for elderly Coffee County man

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a “Silver Alert” on behalf of the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department.
Donald Alvarez was last known to be in the area of Interstate 24 near Hillsboro and Winchester Highway. He may be traveling in a 2015 red Cadillac ATS with Georgia disabled tag XKH466.
Donald is 5’9″ and weighs 218 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes. He has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return safely without assistance. If you have seen Mr. Alvarez or his vehicle, call Coffee County Sheriff’s Department at 931-728-3591 or TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.
(see photo of Alvarez and make and model of his vehicle below).