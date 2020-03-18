Sheriff’s office changing inmate visitation policy

The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department continue to patrol and protect as usual through this COVID-19 pandemic. However, at the recommendation from the CDC and the Tennessee Department of Health, the department is implementing a few safeguard policies.
*Onsite visitation that usually occurs in the lobby of the jail will no longer be offered due to proximity in the visitation room
*Due to social distancing guidelines and cleaning requirements of devices, the sheriff’s department has switched to off-site visitation to allow family and friends to visit their loved ones who are incarcerated in the Coffee County Jail through smart phone, tablet or computer.
*Please keep physical visits to the jail to a necessity.
“Anyone needing information regarding warrant service, booking information or ongoing investigations you can call the main number at 931-728-3591,” the department said in a Facebook post.
Anyone who needs to have a deputy dispatched to their location should contact the communications center at 931-728-9555 and, as always, call 911 with emergencies.