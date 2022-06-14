Sheriff’s Department issues statement on Bonnaroo traffic; roads to avoid

Traffic from the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival began causing some issues on Tuesday (June 14, 2022), especially on roads near the festival grounds.
The Coffee County Sheriff’s Department issued the following statement on social media:
Due to the Bonnaroo Event take all necessary precautions to avoid the following roads:
New Bushy Branch (closed)
Shed Road (closed)
Ragsdale Road ( at times will be blocked) If you live in the area use Taylor Road to Hwy 55.
The section of Ragsdale from Taylor will be high in event traffic
We will assist all we can to get you to and from your location. Please be patient. The EVENT changes the plan routinely and causes all of us problems. The Coffee County Sheriffs Office, Manchester Police Department, and Emergency Services are committed to Our CITIZENS.
Traffic will continue to flow into the festival grounds Wednesday and Thursday. Music begins on Thursday and runs through Sunday night.