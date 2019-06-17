The 18th annual Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival ended late Sunday night and the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department is reporting that they wrote 230 citations during the event. According to WMSR News stories from past years, in 2017 there were 181 written and in 2016 the sheriff’s department wrote 295 citations.
Deputies made 15 arrests during Bonnaroo 2019.
Most of the arrests and citations were drug and alcohol-related.
We plan to report the numbers from the Manchester Police Department on tomorrow’s news.
The 18th annual Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival was sellout meaning at least 80,000 people attended, up around 15,000 from last year.
Sheriff’s Department Arrests and Citations Report for Bonnaroo
