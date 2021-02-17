Shelter available at Ada Wright Center in Manchester

Coffee County Emergency Management Agency and the Red Cross announced Wednesday that a shelter is now available in Manchester for those without heat or who are dealing with prolonged electric outages.
The shelter is available at the Ada Wright Building at Fred Deadman Park – 328 N. Woodland St.
The shelter opened at 3 p.m. Wednesday and will be available as long as it is necessary.
No pets are allowed, social distancing guidelines will be followed and guests will be screened for temperature upon entering.