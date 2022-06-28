Shelbyville police need help locating man who allegedly fled officers

Shelbyville Police Department officials are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Patrick James Pace.
Pace, age 23, of Shelbyville, and a female passenger were stopped by Shelbyville officer Bailey Dineen Monday night (June 27) for speeding in a black Lexus sedan.
When it was determined that Pace had a revoked driver’s license and warrants for his arrrest for failure to appear, he resisted arrest. After a brief scuffle, Pace allegedly made his way back to his vehicle and abruptly sped away, putting officer Dineen in serious danger.
Pace and the passenger fled in the black Lexus, reaching in excess of 100mph on Highway 231 north.
If you know the whereabouts of Patrick James Pace, call Shelbyville Police Department at 931-684-5811.