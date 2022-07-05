Shelbyville police need help finding missing man

Shelbyville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance to help locate a missing person.
At approximately 10 a.m. on Monday, July 4, Dustin Meeker left his residence on foot and did not take his cell phone or car keys. He was last seen wearing a green “lucky” t-shirt, lightly faded jeans and a ball cap. He is 5’10” and weighs approximately 140 pounds. He has a tribal tattoo on his right forearm and one on the left side of his neck.
Any person with knowledge of his location should contact detective Cody Swift with the Shelbyville Police Department at 931-684-5811.