Shelbyville Police need help finding felony vandalism suspect

Shelbyville Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify a male individual who allegedly committed felony vandalism.
According to the police department, on June 17, the individual in question picked up a rock and threw it at a vehicle traveling on East Lane Street, causing extensive damage. Surveillance photos show what appears to be a black male (photos below).
Anyone with information about this person is encouraged to contact detective Nathan Everhart at Shelbyville Police Department, 931-684-5811.