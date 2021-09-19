Shelbyville murder suspect captured in Mississippi

Shelbyville police announced that Horatio Lewis Rice and his girlfriend were taken into custody late Friday.
Rice, at TBI Top 10 Most Wanted Fugitive is charged with first degree murder and attempted murder after allegedly shooting 14-year old Israel Domingo Pascual and attempting to kill Pascual’s brother last Monday, Sept. 13. Rice’s girlfriend, Tiffany Taylor was listed as a person of interest. Rice allegedly killed Pascual in the parking lot of a laundry mat in Shelbyville.
US Marshal Service arrested the pair in Tunica, Mississippi Friday afternoon, Sept. 17.