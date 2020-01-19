Shelbyville man sentenced to 50 years for sexually abuse of his child

The following story contains details that may not be suitable for all readers
Brad Anthony Majors, 37, of Shelbyville, on Wednesday was sentenced to 50 years in a federal prison after he pleaded guilty to one count of exploitation of a child and one count of possession of child pornography. In addition to 50 years in prison, that will be followed by 15 years of supervised release and he will be required to register with state sex offender registries and comply with special sex offender conditions during his supervised release.
In November of 2018, the mother of Majors’ 8-year-old biological child reported to authorities that he was sexually abusing his own child. Majors admitted to recording sexually explicit videos and images of such conduct. A search of his phone revealed four sexually explicit videos of Majors and the child, including numerous saved images of child pornography depicting known and unknown victims throughout the world that he obtained from online sources.
“It is evident that offenders are finding new and increasingly disturbing ways to victimize and exploit vulnerable child victims. Cases such as this, however, demonstrate the Department of Justice’s dedication to protecting these vulnerable children and punishing those that seek to cause them harm. No matter who the offenders are, they will be met with significant consequences. With the combined effort of the Project Safe Childhood Initiative and our federal, state, and local law enforcement partnerships, we will find these criminals and hold them accountable for their crimes against children,” said U. S. Attorney J. Douglas Overbey.
“The sexual exploitation of children is an especially heinous crime. Unfortunately, victimization of children is a growing issue in our country and one the FBI will not tolerate. The dedicated teamwork between our agents and the Shelbyville Police Department ensured there is one less predator on the street victimizing the most innocent and venerable members of our community,” said Joseph E. Carrico, Special Agent in Charge of the Knoxville Division of the Federal Bureau of Investigation.