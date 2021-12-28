Severe weather returns to forecast for Wednesday

It was just earlier this month that severe weather ravaged West Tennessee and Kentucky, and left behind notable damage in Tullahoma and Grundy County.
Now severe weather returns to the area forecast – including Coffee County – for Wednesday, Dec. 29.
According to National Weather Service Nashville office, severe storms are possible between 2-8 p.m. Wednesday. This timing is approximate.
Rainfall will be heavy at times with 1-3 inches expected and localized flooding is possible. The main concern with these storms will be damaging straight-line winds in excess of 60 miles per hour. However, tornadoes cannot be ruled out.
More severe weather could be in the forecast for Saturday, although details are not available. Temperatures will remain unseasonably high – with forecast temps in the upper 60s and low 70s through Saturday. Temperatures will plunge on Sunday, with a high of 43.
