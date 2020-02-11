Severe weather possible Wednesday, NWS predicts

Severe weather is possible for most of Middle Tennessee Wednesday, including Coffee County.
National Weather Service storm prediction has placed Coffee County (and most of the mid state, along with northern Mississippi, Alabama and Georgia) under a slight risk of severe weather Wednesday.
While timing is not clear, the NWS office in Nashville says between 6 p.m. and midnight appears to be the main time for a round of heavy rain, local flooding and damaging winds.
The primary threat appears to be damaging straight-line winds and flooding. Tornadoes cannot be ruled out.