Severe weather possible Tuesday afternoon

All of Middle Tennessee, including the Coffee County area, is under a slight risk of severe weather for Tuesday afternoon.
According to NWS, a cold front will approach later in the day Tuesday, bringing with it the potential for severe weather. Strong winds and heavy downpours are the primary concern.
Heat is also a concern Tuesday, with high temperatures in the mid 90s and heat index values approaching and crossing the 100-degree threshold. There is a heat advisory in effect from 11 a.m. Tuesday through 7 p.m.
Storms are not expected to develop until the afternoon and evening hours.
