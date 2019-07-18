Several openings for Manchester citizen committees

If you live in the city limits of Manchester and want to serve on a volunteer board, there are open positions within the city of Manchester.
Manchester Historic and Zoning Commission is seeking volunteers to fill a term through September of 2024. The commission meets at 5 p.m. on the first Thursday of every month at Manchester City hall. To apply you should be a resident or an elector of the city of Manchester. Appointment is made by the mayor and confirmed by the board of mayor and aldermen.
The Manchester Recreation Commission is also looking to fill a spot through September of 2024. That commission meets on the second Thursday of the month at noon at the recreation center.
Manchester Tourism and Community Development commission is seeking to fill a term through sept. of 2024 and the Manchester Housing Authority is seeking volunteers to fill a term through October of 2024. The tourism commission meets on the fourth Monday of every month at 5:30 at City Hall and the housing authority meets on the second Tuesday at 4 p.m. at Oak Restaurant.
If you are interested in serving on any of these boards, pick up a citizen’s participation form at city hall – 200 W. Fort St., or click here.