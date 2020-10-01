SEVEN FUN THINGS to do this fall before Thanksgiving

Story and Photo by Susan Campbell, Thunder Radio
The arrival of autumn and cooler weather is often accompanied by a multitude of outdoor festivals and events. While many events have been postponed or canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, there are still ample opportunities to enjoy all that fall has to offer.
Here are a few area events scheduled for the upcoming weeks:
Manchester Old Timers Day
Old Timers Day began in 1963 as a sidewalk sale to entice shoppers to the downtown, and today that tradition continues on the first weekend in October each year. Events kick off at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2 at the Courthouse Square and continues through 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3. Activities include free bingo night, parades, musicians and dancers. The event is sponsored by Manchester Tourism and Community Development. Tickets and more information can be found at www.visitmanchestertn.com.
Trunk or Treat in Manchester
Sponsored by Premier Lawn Care, the event is set for 6-9 p.m. Oct. 30 in the parking lot of the former Southern Family Market on the Hillsboro Highway in Manchester. A sampling of events includes a costume contest, a best trunk award, a haunted house, food, music and much more. Anyone wishing to donate or participate can email Holly Peterson at hollyp.wmsr@gmail.com; or Brandon Imhoff at premierlawncare94@gmail.com.
Fall Festival in Wartrace
Beau Cheval in Wartrace will host a fall festival from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through November. Activities include a u-pick pumpkin patch, art and craft vendors, hayrides, food and drinks, and a mini petting zoo. Beau Cheval is located at 6999 Highway 64E in Wartrace. Visit www.beauchevalwartrace.com for more information.
Grandaddy’s Farm
Every fall, Grandaddy’s Farm offers guests of all ages a chance to eat, play and shop on a 65-year-old working farm near Estill springs. Children can work their way through a corn maze, take a hayride, pick a pumpkin out of the patch and quench their appetites on tasty food. Granddaddy’s Farm is located at 454 Highland Ridge Road in Estill Springs. Hours at 1:30 to 6 p.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays; 1:30 to 8 p.m. on Fridays; and 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturdays. For more information visit www.grandaddysfarm.com.
Antique Car Show
Auto enthusiasts won’t want to miss the 51st annual Tims Ford Region Antique Automobile Club of America (AACA) car show set for Oct. 17 at 117 College St. in Decherd. Sponsored by O’Reilly Auto Parts, the event includes door prizes, music, concessions and beautiful antique cars on display. For more information visit Tims Ford Region AACA on Facebook.
Holiday Open House
Foothills Crafts and Gift Shop will host a holiday open house from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Nov. 14 at the store, located at 418 Woodbury Highway in Manchester. On display will be holiday items made by area crafters and artists. Visit Foothills Crafts & Gift Shop on Facebook to learn more.
Benefit Art Show at MAC
The artwork of Manchester artist and alderman Bill Nickels will be display during a Nov. 20 fundraiser telethon to benefit the Manchester Art Center. Every supporter who donates $20 during the telethon will be entered into a drawing for a print. The show is being held in conjunction with the raffle and fundraiser, which is being held to offset a $20,000 deficit at the art center due to 2020’s canceled shows.
After Thanksgiving Day Hikes
For those wishing to work off some Thanksgiving Day calories and skip the Black Friday shopping, Old Stone Fort State Archaeological Park has scheduled an After Thanksgiving Day Hike for 1 p.m. on Nov. 27. Also, several guided hikes are scheduled for the South Cumberland State Park all throughout the month of October. Visit www.tnstateparks.com to learn more.
(PHOTO: Seasonal arts and crafts will be on display during the Holiday Open House set for Nov. 14 at Foothills Crafts and Gift Shop, 418 Woodbury Highway, Manchester. –Photo by Susan Campbell)