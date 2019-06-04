Authorities have arrested a second suspect in the shooting death of Dennis Carter in Warren County. Authorities say Timothy Baer of Murfreesboro has been taken into custody and charged with criminal homicide. It comes one day after the arrest of 27 year-old Kate Pritchard on the same charge.
Carter, who is from Grundy County was shot Saturday night during an altercation with a fellow member of the Rebel motorcycle club at the building that houses the club on Pike Hill Road. He died a few hours later after being airlifted to Erlanger Hospital from McMinnville.
The investigation is ongoing.
Second Suspect Arrested in McMinnville Deadly Shooting
