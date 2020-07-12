Second homicide suspect arrested, another sought by local authorities

A second suspect is in custody and authorities are searching for a third in connection with a homicide that occurred in Franklin County on Saturday, June 27.
J’Shaun Laquan Myrick (406 Westside Heights, Tullahoma, TN.) was apprehended on Thursday July 9th by Investigators from the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office working in conjunction with the Coffee County Sheriff’s Office, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the U.S. Marshall’s Service.
Myrick, who is a person of interest in a recent homicide that occurred in Franklin County, was taken into custody and transported to the Franklin County Jail. Myrick is charged with Criminal Homicide and Especially Aggravated Burglary. Myrick currently has no bond and has a court date set for 8 a.m. Monday August 3 in Franklin County General Sessions Court.
Authorities are also seeking to locate Paul Wayne Fletcher (1809 Hickory Hollow, Nashville, TN.). Fletcher is also a person of interest in the same homicide that occurred in Franklin County. Fletcher has also been known to be in the Tullahoma and Manchester areas. Fletcher should be considered armed and dangerous and if anyone has contact with him they are advised to locate your local law enforcement authorities immediately. Anyone having any information regarding Mr. Fletcher’s whereabouts is asked to contact Lt. George Dyer of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 931-308-9420 or Inv. Nick Watson of the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office at 931-308-9417.
The first suspect in this case who was taken into custody was Brent Paul Moon, age 21, of Tullahoma. He has been charged with homicide.
(Pictured top photo, Paul Wayne Fletcher. Bottom photo J’Shaun Myrick)