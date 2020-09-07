Schools return to normal learning schedules Tuesday

Local schools are off the A/B Hybrid plan beginning Tuesday and will return to in-school classroom learning.
Coffee County Schools, Manchester City Schools and Tullahoma City Schools are all returning to traditional learning Tuesday, Sept. 9. It wasn’t long after schools started in August when all three systems went to a hybrid model, bringing students to the buildings on certain days.
Coffee County School System students will only be attending Monday through Thursday, with Friday remaining as an at-home learning day for students.