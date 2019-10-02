Schools looking for help with poverty simulation for staff

Coffee County Schools is facilitating a Poverty Simulation on Friday, October 11th at Hillsboro Elementary School for both Hillsboro and Deerfield Elementary School Staff as Professional Development. Poverty is often portrayed as a stand alone issue; however, this simulation allows the opportunity for our teachers, staff, and administrators to walk a month in the shoes of what it is like for some of our students and families who are facing poverty and fully see how complex and interconnected issues of poverty really are.
During this simulation, teachers, staff, and administrators will participate living through a month of poverty and go through stations to take care of employment, housing, transportation, utilities, and other needs to simulate an excellent perspective of what life is like for some of our students and families.
The school system is looking for business leaders to participate by manning a booth in their field of expertise. The simulation will begin at 8 a.m. and should conclude around noon. If you are interested in volunteering, please contact Taylor Rayfield at (931) 222-1066
Poverty Simulation Booths:
- Community Banker
- Quick Cash (Pay Day Lender)
- Community Action – (Non-profit organization leaders serving families)
- Interfaith Services
- Food-A-Rama (Grocery Store)
- Mortgage Lender
- Pawnbroker
- Police Officer
- Utility Collector
- Social Service Representative
- Social Service Caseworker
- Realville School
- Childcare/Headstart
- General Employer
- Community Health Care