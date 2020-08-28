Schools announce each district to go away from ‘pathway to re-entry’ plan, make decisions based on local data

All three area school districts – Coffee County Schools, Manchester City Schools and Tullahoma City Schools – released a statement Friday announcing that each system will be going away from the “Pathway to Re-Entry” that they were following to begin the school year, allowing for each district make decisions regarding school based on localized information. The statement is as follows:
“In preparation for the beginning of the school year, the three school districts in Coffee County collaborated to create the Pathway to Re-Entry 2020-2021. Data utilized to determine whether districts were in minimal, moderate or significant spread was the active case count percentage within Coffee County. Now that the school year has started each district has its own localized information. As a result, each district will be moving away from the Pathway and making decisions based upon local school district needs. While the three districts will continue to collaborate, the details of how each selects to proceed will have unique characteristics. Further information will be forthcoming from each district. “