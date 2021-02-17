SCHOOL PATROL – THURSDAY, FEB. 18

Thursday, Feb. 18. Brought to you by Spring Street Market, your bread and milk experts.
Coffee County Schools – CLOSED
Manchester City Schools – CLOSED
Bedford County Schools – CLOSED
Cannon County – CLOSED
**This page will be updated with information as it is received. If you do not see the school system you are looking for, you should assume it is on regular schedule. Refresh often.**
If you are in need of shelter due to power outages, Coffee County EMA has partnered with the Red Cross to provide shelter at the Ada Wright Center in Fred Deadman Park.