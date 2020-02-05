SCHOOL PATROL – February 6 & 7, 2020

Manchester City Schools – CLOSED due to high water. No ESP (Closed Thursday, Feb. 6)
Coffee County School System – CLOSED due to high water and absenteeism. NO ESP. (Closed Feb 6 & 7)
Grundy County School System – CLOSED (Closed Feb 6 & 7)
Bedford County School System – CLOSED (Closed Feb 6 & 7)
Warren County School System – CLOSED (Closed Feb 6 & 7)
