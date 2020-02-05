Due to copyright concerns, you cannot copy content of this page. If you see a photo you are interested in, contact the original photographer about purchase. Reminder - illegally downloading photos and using without the permission of a photographer is infringement and against the law.

SCHOOL PATROL – February 6 & 7, 2020

Manchester City Schools – CLOSED due to high water. No ESP (Closed Thursday, Feb. 6)

Coffee County School System – CLOSED due to high water and absenteeism. NO ESP. (Closed Feb 6 & 7)

Grundy County School System – CLOSED (Closed Feb 6 & 7)

Bedford County School System – CLOSED (Closed Feb 6 & 7)

Warren County School System – CLOSED (Closed Feb 6 & 7)

