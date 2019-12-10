Due to copyright concerns, you cannot copy content of this page. If you see a photo you are interested in, contact the original photographer about purchase. Reminder - illegally downloading photos and using without the permission of a photographer is infringement and against the law.

SCHOOL PATROL | Dec. 11

🚌❄️❄️❄️🚌
Bedford County Schools – CLOSED, ESP open

Cannon County Schools – 2 hour delay

Coffee County Schools – CLOSED
Franklin County Schools – CLOSED, ESP open
Grundy County Schools – CLOSED

Manchester City Schools – CLOSED, no ESP

Moore County Schools – CLOSED

Temple Baptist Christian School – 2 hour Delay
TCAT McMinnville – Opening 1.5 hours late
Warren County Schools – 2 hour delay