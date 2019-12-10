SCHOOL PATROL | Dec. 11

🚌❄️❄️❄️🚌
Bedford County Schools – CLOSED, ESP open
Cannon County Schools – 2 hour delay
Coffee County Schools – CLOSED
Franklin County Schools – CLOSED, ESP open
Grundy County Schools – CLOSED
Manchester City Schools – CLOSED, no ESP
Moore County Schools – CLOSED
Temple Baptist Christian School – 2 hour Delay
TCAT McMinnville – Opening 1.5 hours late
Warren County Schools – 2 hour delay