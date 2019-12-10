SCHOOL PATROL | DEC. 10, 2019

School Patrol – sponsored by bread and milk experts at Spring Street Market in Manchester. Your hometown grocery store. 801 S. Spring St. Manchester, TN.
Bedford County Schools – closing at 1 p.m.
Cannon County Schools – closing 11:30 a.m.
Coffee County Schools – closing 1 p.m. NO ESP
Franklin County Schools – closing at 12:30 p.m.
Manchester City Schools – closing at 1 p.m.
Rutherford County Schools – closing at 1 p.m.
Warren County Schools – closing 11:30 a.m.
Other closings, cancellations and postponements
- Coffee County High School Basketball vs. Columbia – PPD
- Coffee Middle School Chorus Concert – PPD, will now be Tuesday, Dec. 17.
- Coffee County High School wrestling at Warren County – cancelled
- Westwood 6th grade basketball game AT Dibrell – PPD, makeup TBD
- Manchester School Board Meeting – PPD, makeup Dec. 17
- Tuesday (Dec 10) WMS Choir Concert has been cancelled due to inclement weather. The choirs will now join the bands in a joint concert on December 17th at 6:30pm.
- The Manchester Parks and Recreation complex is cancelling classes December 10th, due to weather. There will also be no “Mud Sweat and Gears” today.