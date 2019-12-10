Due to copyright concerns, you cannot copy content of this page. If you see a photo you are interested in, contact the original photographer about purchase. Reminder - illegally downloading photos and using without the permission of a photographer is infringement and against the law.

SCHOOL PATROL | DEC. 10, 2019

Bedford County Schools – closing at 1 p.m.

Cannon County Schools – closing 11:30 a.m.

Coffee County Schools – closing 1 p.m. NO ESP

Franklin County Schools – closing at 12:30 p.m.

Manchester City Schools – closing at 1 p.m.

Rutherford County Schools – closing at 1 p.m.

Warren County Schools – closing 11:30 a.m.

Other closings, cancellations and postponements

  • Coffee County High School Basketball vs. Columbia – PPD
  • Coffee Middle School Chorus Concert – PPD, will now be Tuesday, Dec. 17.
  • Coffee County High School wrestling at Warren County – cancelled
  • Westwood 6th grade basketball game AT Dibrell – PPD, makeup TBD
  • Manchester School Board Meeting – PPD, makeup Dec. 17
  • Tuesday (Dec 10) WMS Choir Concert has been cancelled due to inclement weather. The choirs will now join the bands in a joint concert on December 17th at 6:30pm.
  • The Manchester Parks and Recreation complex is cancelling classes December 10th, due to weather. There will also be no “Mud Sweat and Gears” today.