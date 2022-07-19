School meals to return to pre-pandemic plans; end of free meals for all students

Manchester and Coffee County Schools will each be returning to session on Monday August 1.
One major change over the past couple of years that parents should be aware of is the absence of free lunches for all this year.
As a result of COVID-19 pandemic, USDA provided waivers that allowed all children to eat at no cost through the USDA seamless summer option program. Since April of 2020, children through the US have been able to eat meals at school at no cost to them.
However, the USDA no longer has the authority to grant these waivers and school meal service will resume through the national school lunch program and school breakfast program, just as it did prior to COVID-19 pandemic.
Students may still receive meals at no cost or a reduced cost if approved based on income eligibility. Forms will be sent home with students at the beginning of the school year or you can contact your individual school.