School meal distribution is Monday morning

For students up to age 18 in the Coffee County School System, weekly meals will once again be served from 9:30-11:30 a.m. Monday (April 27) at the Coffee County Raider Academy – 865 McMinnville Highway. This will be the only day of the week meals will be served. Organizers will serve meals for the entire week on this one day. Meals are free.
