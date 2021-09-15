UPDATE: College Street back to normal operations after being on ‘heightened state of alert’

11:45 AM UPDATE: The subject who led to the school’s heightened state of alert is in custody of local police. The school is back to normal operations.
11:25 AM ORIGINAL POST – College Street Elementary School is on a “heightened state of alert” Wednesday morning, Thunder Radio news has learned. There is an increased police presence at the school.
“We are working closely with Manchester Police Department as they attempt to resolve a domestic situation,” Manchester Director of Schools Dr. Joey Vaughn told Thunder Radio. “We are being overly cautious to ensure the safety of our school children.”
Manchester Police Department officers are attempting to locate a parent who they believe may intend to cause harm to himself.