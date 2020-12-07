SCAM ALERT: Sheriff’s department warning of social security phone scam hitting area

Coffee County Sheriff’s Department is alerting the public of a scam in this area.
According to CCSD, someone is making calls and posing as a member of the Social Security Administration. These callers are telling the intended victim that their social security number has been used or compromised at a location and they are needing to verify or get information from the recipient of the call.
The sheriff’s department says “do not give information to these people.”
If you are uncomfortable on the phone, authorities advise you to obtain the name and position of the person you are talking to and tell them you will get back to them later.
Then you can look up the number for yourself and call the establishment to verify if the person you spoke with works there. You can also contact the Coffee County Sheriff’s Department at (931) 570-5619.