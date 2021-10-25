SBCO will not have traditional event for 2nd straight year; donations accepted

As one of the community’s longest standing charitable organizations, Sportsmen & Businessmen Charitable Organization (SBCO) continues to have a great impact on our community. Our organization traces its roots to 1984 when a small group of local business people felt the desire to help Coffee County families. Since its founding, SBCO has provided in excess of $2,000,000 in support to individuals, families, school programs, and this community. Thousands of supporters have shared the reward of giving to others through this organization. The tremendous community support and the belief in what we do continues to be the key to our success.
SBCO supports the Coffee County, Manchester City, and Tullahoma City Schools Family Resource Centers, provides educational mini-grants to area classrooms, helps cancer patients, families affected by COVID, and provides medical, dental, and vision assistance to those who cannot afford it on their own.
SBCO organizers have announced that “It is with mixed emotions that we will not have our traditional live event this year. Instead we will generate funding through raffle ticket sales, cash/check donations, and networking based fundraising.”
Organizers encourage you to participate in the core of our fundraising efforts, the $5,000 grand prize reverse raffle. Raffle tickets are available from our volunteers or by calling 931-728-5048. Raffle tickets must be received no later than noon on November 6th and the drawing will occur on November 6th @ 5:00 on the steps of the Manchester Coffee County County Conference Center. The drawing results will be shared in real time on our Facebook page. All donations are tax deductible.
To make a monetary donation call 931.728.5048 or donate via Venmo! Tap Pay or Request, search username @sbco1984 then select the Business tab.
“The last two years have presented some significant challenges for residents of our community. SBCO continues to provide our unique brand of assistance to those in need. Many people may not realize the impact SBCO has made in our community. Historically, we have not advertised our efforts, we just worked quietly to solve needs. “ Carter Sain, President