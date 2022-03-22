SBCO makes donations to Manchester, Coffee County and Tullahoma schools

The Sportsmen and Businessmen Charitable Organization donated to both Coffee County Schools Family Resource Center, Manchester City Schools Family Resource Center, and the Tullahoma City Schools Coordinated School Health..
“It is a mission of SBCO to support programs that directly assist the children in our community. We are proud to contribute to Coffee County Schools’ Family Resource Center’s ‘Invest in the Best’ program, Manchester City Schools’ Family Resource Center’s ‘WeCare’ program and Tullahoma City Schools’ Coordinated School Health Program. All are outstanding student support initiatives that continually address the barriers hindering student academic achievement,” said Carter Sain, SBCO President.
The Sportsmen and Businessmen Charitable Organization has been serving the Coffee County community for 38 years.