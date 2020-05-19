SBCO makes donation to local schools

The Sportsmen and Businessmen Charitable Organization (SBCO) donated $17,000 to Coffee County and Manchester City Schools’ Family Resource Center and Tullahoma City Schools’ Coordinated School Health. “It is a mission of SBCO’s to support programs that directly assist the children in our community. We are proud to contribute to Coffee County Schools’ Family Resource Center’s ‘Coffee County Student Expo’ program, Manchester City Schools’ Family Resource Center’s ‘WeCare’ program, and Tullahoma City Schools’ Coordinated School Health. Each of their programs are outstanding student support initiatives that continually address the barriers hindering the social, personal, physical, and academic wellbeing of students,” said Carter Sain, SBCO President. The Sportsmen and Businessmen’s Charitable Organization has been serving the Coffee County community for 37 years.
(Pictured below are Front row (L to R) Scott Hargrove, Director of Tullahoma City Schools; Gina Bumbalough, Coordinated School Health, Tullahoma City Schools; Carla Bloom, SBCO Board; Carter Sain, SBCO President; Back row (L to R) Carlan Cotton, Director of Student Support Services, Coffee County Schools; Dr. Charles Lawson, Director of Schools; Leslie Brasfield Coordinated School, Manchester City Schools; Dr. Joey Vaughn, Director of Manchester City Schools; BJ Sylvia, Family Resource Center, Manchester City Schools; and Brandon Hall, SBCO Board. ).