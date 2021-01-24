SBCO gives $8,000 to local educators

Sportsmen & Businessmen Charitable Organization (SBCO) awarded over $8,000 to local educators across Coffee County and Manchester City through its Educational Enrichment Grant opportunity. SBCO’s Educational Enrichment Grant encourages local educators to submit innovative, outside-the -box opportunities for their students and schools that may encompass STEM, literacy, physical activity, social/emotional, to fine arts or career readiness.
“This year’s selected recipients, through a highly competitive grant application cycle, represents our continued interest in and support of the outstanding work educators do for their students and our community,” said Carter Sain, SBCO President. This year’s grant recipients are as follows:
Coffee County Schools
Coffee County Central High School:
• Health Project — Becki Louden
• Basic Needs Displays — Lacy Cote
North Coffee Elementary School:
• Math Manipulatives — Treva Arnold
• Library Books — Bobbi Gilley-Holt
• 5th Grade Musical — John Wright
Deerfield Elementary School:
• Social and Emotional Supports — Alicia Vaughn
Hickerson Elementary School:
• Sensory Pathways — Nikki Anderson
East Coffee Elementary School:
• Pebble Path Project– Erin Phillips
Manchester City Schools:
College Street Elementary School:
• Portable Screen – Allison Beachboard
• Literacy Tools – Kim Watkins
Westwood Elementary School:
• Books – Ali Shelton
• Outdoor Reading Area – Connie Rynd
• Center Activities – Lesli Sherill
Westwood Middle School:
• Materials for Theatre – Karen Lewis
• Counseling Materials – Lou Paschall
Since 1984, the Sportsmen & Businessmen’s Charitable Organization (SBCO) has been serving the Coffee County community through various philanthropic efforts. Those efforts include financial assistance to those in need with health, medical, dental, vision, food, education, transportation, shelter, and other expenses. In addition, we have successfully implemented several programs directed at assisting the children in our community.
For questions regarding this program or learning more about how to support the organization, please contact us at (931) 728-5048 or via email sbco1986@gmail.com