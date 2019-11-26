SBCO donates $2,000 for Christmas charities; Manchester PD to adopt approx. 80 Christmas angels

The Sportsmen and Businessmen’s Charitable Organization made a sizable contribution to the Manchester Police Department Monday – funds that will go toward adopting approximately 80 Christmas Angels from the city’s Angel Tree Program.
“We do food baskets and Christmas gifts – we have about 80 angels from the school system, we will do those and 40 to 50 food baskets,” explained Manchester Police Department Chief Mark Yother.
SBCO donated $1,000 to the department for that effort, and another $1,000 to the Steve Graves-Gene Taylor Christmas Charity Fund.
Yother said that other money for the massive effort comes from Bonnaroo donations and other various fundraisers and donations throughout the year.
“If you spend $100 per child that’s $8,000 right there,” explained Yother. “It can really get up there but we think it’s important.”
Police officers will start shopping this weekend for Angel Tree.
Individuals who would like to donate toys or make monetary donations to the effort can visit the police department at 200 W. Fort St. in Manchester.