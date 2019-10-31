SBCO charity event is Saturday

Time is running out to purchase tickets to the annual Sportsmen & Businessmen’s Charitable Organization event.
The 36th annual Sportsmen & Businessmen’s Charitable Organization event is set for Nov. 2 in Manchester at the conference center with dinner beginning at 6:30 p.m.
There will be live and silent auctions, a reverse raffle, live music featuring Michael Stacey Band, who covers 80s country, and of course there will be dinner. You can purchase dinner tickets at 931-212-6045. The organization donates thousands of dollars back into the community every year to those in need.