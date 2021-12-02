Saturday one of three remaining signup days for Taylor-Graves Christmas charity

Sign ups and drop offs for the Gene Taylor – Steve Graves Christmas Foundation continue – with three dates remaining.
If you need Christmas assistance, you can sign up between 1-4 p.m. on Dec. 4, 1-4 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10 or 1-4 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 11. Sign ups at the Coffee County Rescue Squad at 2270 Murfreesboro Highway.
In order to sign up, you will need to have proof of residence in Coffee County (such as a driver’s license) and birth certificate of the child / children (or custodial papers). No phone calls.
If you wish to contribute items to the foundation, you can bring a new, unwrapped toy or canned food item to the rescue squad building on these same dates.