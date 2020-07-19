Due to copyright concerns, you cannot copy content of this page. If you see a photo you are interested in, contact the original photographer about purchase. Reminder - illegally downloading photos and using without the permission of a photographer is infringement and against the law.

Saturday night shooting in Tullahoma

At least one person was injured Saturday night in Tullahoma in what was an apparent shooting near Ada Ferrell Garden Apartments near 9 p.m.

Those apartments are near E. Lincoln St.

One victim was transported to the hospital. Authorities have not released more information on this time, including suspects, arrests or motive.

