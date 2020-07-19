Saturday night shooting in Tullahoma

At least one person was injured Saturday night in Tullahoma in what was an apparent shooting near Ada Ferrell Garden Apartments near 9 p.m.
Those apartments are near E. Lincoln St.
One victim was transported to the hospital. Authorities have not released more information on this time, including suspects, arrests or motive.
