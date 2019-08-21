Saturday is ‘free hunting day’ in Tennessee

Tennessee residents are allowed to hunt without a license this Saturday, Aug. 24th, which coincides with the opening day of squirrel season. “Free Hunting Day” is an event the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency annually provides in hopes of increasing interest in hunting.
On Free Hunting Day, state resident hunters are exempt from hunting licenses and WMA permit requirements.
The TWRA offers a reminder that hunter education requirements are not waived for Free Hunting Day. Anyone born on or after Jan. 1st, 1969 is required to have successfully completed a hunter education course.