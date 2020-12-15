SANTA DELIVERS EARLY: Gifts under Manchester tree for those in need

The Manchester Police Department has “coordinated with Santa Claus” and placed toys under the Christmas tree on the square in downtown Manchester.
The toys were placed there Tuesday morning, Dec. 15, and are available for families in need this Christmas season.
“Santa would like for families in need to come get what you need for your children,” MPD said. “And be respectful of how much you get. Let’s all share and we will hopefully have enough for all that need help.”
Thunder Radio news has multiple sources that have confirmed that once Tuesday’s toys are gone, Santa will be making more random early visits to the downtown square between now and Christmas.