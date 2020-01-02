Sandlin resigns from Public Building Authority

The Coffee County Commission will now have to appoint someone new to the Public Building Authority. Greg Sandlin submitted his resignation from the board in a letter to Coffee County mayor Gary Cordell on January 1. His resignation will be effective at the end of the month on Jan. 31
The Public Building Authority is the board appointed to oversee the Manchester-Coffee County Conference Center. Whoever is appointed to fill Sandlin’s spot would step in for the remainder of his term, which is set to expire in 2022. He represents Tullahoma.
Sandlin is encouraging county commissioners to appoint a Tullahoma resident to take his spot.
“I encourage you to appoint a Tullahoma resident to complete the remainder of this appointment with experience in contracts to assist in the transition from a county/city funded operation to whatever the future model might be. Thanks again for the confidence you placed in me to serve on this Authority.”
The PBA consists of seven members. The six remaining members other than Sandlin are: Stan Teal, Claude Morse, David Pennington, Zach Lowry, David Pate and Patricia Pinegar.
Sandlin began on the board in November of 2017.